Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya could be back as India captain soon, according to a report. For long, Hardik was tipped to replace Rohit Sharma as captain of the Indian team in white-ball cricket, having led the team in multiple series in the veteran's absence. However, after India won the T20 World Cup last year, the BCCI appointed Surykumar Yadav as India's full-time T20I captain. In addition, Hardik was ignored as young batter Shubman Gill was elevated for the vice-captain role in ODIs. Hardik was even replaced as vice-captain by Axar Patel for the recently-concluded T20I series against England.

However, according to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Hardik could become India's new ODI captain if the team fails to win the upcoming Champions Trophy.

"Head coach Gautam Gambhir wanted Hardik Pandya to become vice-captain, but Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar were adamant on picking Shubman Gill," the report revealed.

The report also added that Hardik could even regain his captaincy in T20Is, with current skipper Suryakumar going through a slump.

Hardik was Rohit's deputy during the T20 World Cup last year, but was demoted owing to fitness concerns.

A few BCCI stakeholders and Gambhir feel that Hardik has faced a lot of injustice in the past. He lost his captaincy due to fitness issues, but his form has been brilliant.

Suryakumar, on the other hand, scored just 28 runs against England in the five-match T20I series. His place in the team has also come under major scrutiny of late.

India will play England in a three-match ODI series, starting February 06. Meanwhile, the team will kick off its Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai against Bangladesh on February 20.

India squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.