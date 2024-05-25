There have been several rumours surrounding Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic in the past few days. The rumours claimed that the couple, who got married in May 2020 and are parents to a 3-year-old son named Agastya Pandya, have separated. These speculations were triggered by Natasa removing the 'Pandya' surname from her Instagram handle. The speculations further intensified when a post titled "Natasa and Hardik separated" went viral on Reddit where the user questioned her absence from IPL 2024 matches and pointed out that she has not posted any picture with Hardik in the recent past. The post also pointed out that she did not even post something on his birthday.

“This is just speculation. But both of them aren't posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories). Earlier, Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but now she completely removed his name," the post said.

“Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn't seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, something is definitely off between both of them,” it added.

While the rumours have been doing the rounds on social media, nothing official was communicated from both Hardik or Natasa's side. As a result, it remains nothing more than mere speculation at the moment.

Coming to Natasa's Instagram page, there still exists pictures of her and Hardik along with the rest of the cricketer's family. As a result, the reports of Natasa deleting all pictures with Hardik are not true.

Hardik had a disappointing IPL 2024 season with Mumbai Indians but he will be getting ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 where he will be serving as the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team.