India star all-rounder and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has once again expressed his affection for his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. On several occasions, Hardik has been spotted with her and has also credited Mahieka for his on-field success. This time, however, he went a step further and set a new benchmark when it comes to grand romantic gestures. Amid the ongoing edition of the IPL, Hardik gifted Mahieka India's first Mercedes-Benz V-Class, a luxury vehicle priced at approximately Rs 1.7 crore.

Just weeks earlier, Hardik had treated himself to an ultra-luxurious Ferrari worth around Rs 12 crore. Now, he has surprised Mahieka with the newly launched premium car, which is widely regarded as one of the most elegant and spacious vehicles available in India.

Pictures of the couple posing with the car quickly went viral on social media, leaving fans spellbound.

Hardik Pandya gifted India's first Mercedes-Benz V-Class to his girlfriend Mahieka sharma today, and its price is around ₹1.7 crore. pic.twitter.com/JXdn6dD5Jk — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 29, 2026

On the cricketing front, Hardik recently led Mumbai Indians to a convincing six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 opening match on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians rode on blistering half-centuries from former skipper Rohit Sharma (78) and Ryan Rickelton (81) to comfortably beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets, thus breaking the hoodoo of not winning any of their opening games in the last 13 editions of the IPL.

While they had lost each of their first matches of an IPL edition since beating Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in 2012, five-time winners Mumbai Indians hit full throttle in their chase of 221, replying with 224/4 in 19.1 overs.

"Obviously, it's been a long waiting. 13 years are a very long time. And, you know, every time we have come, we have wanted to win and start the season with a high. Very glad, the whole group is very glad that we were finally able to do it," said Hardik during the post-match presentation.

(With PTI Inputs)