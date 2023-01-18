Hardik Pandya was dismissed in controversial fashion as the umpire's decision left Indian fans disappointed during the first ODI encounter between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The delivery from Mitchell Santner cramped Pandya for room and due to the extra bounce, the Indian batsman ended up missing it completely. While it seemed like the ball went over the stumps, the bails were dislodged. The situation was not clear as it was possibility that the stumps were disturbed by Tom Latham's gloves, but the on-field umpire decided to give the decision against Pandya.

Pandya was visibly unhappy with the umpire's decision, and he walked off in anger after he was given out. The replays shown were also inconclusive as the bail came off at the very moment when the ball was caught by Latham. However, certain angles did show that the ball did not touch the stumps.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill slammed a brilliant century to put India in the driver's seat after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat. Rohit and Gill stitched together an impressive 50-run stand for the opening wicket before the skipper was dismissed.

India continued to lose wickets at regular intervals as Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan were also dismissed cheaply. However, Gill continued to score at a brisk pace and along with Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, he stitched together effective partnerships to maintain a solid run rate.

Thanks to the century, Gill became the fastest Indian cricketer to score 1000 ODI runs as he surpassed Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

