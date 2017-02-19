Harbhajan Singh Gives Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan 'Don' Challenge

Out of favour India spinner Harbhajan Singh took to social media to poke fun at Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday. Harbhajan, who is no longer the premier off-spinner for India with Ravichandran Ashwin taking his place, took to Twitter when he posted something really funny and tagged both Shah Rukh and Bachchan, who acted in movies titled 'Don'. The turbanator is quite active on Twitter and is known to come up with great one-liners that keeps everyone entertained.

Harbhajan challenged both Shahrukh and Bachchan by tweeting, "Don refilling the natural gas while riding it..yeh tho asli don nikla.. you have beat this @iamsrk @SrBachchan." His former teammate Virender Sehwag also went on to retweet the tweet. Shahrukh and Bachchan are yet to respond to the challenge.

Don refilling the natural gas while riding it ..yeh tho asli don nikla.. you have beat this @iamsrk @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/JWMMNrRths — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 19, 2017

The video showed a man riding a motorbike, sitting on an LPG cylinder which was tied to the seat. His feet were on the handle of the bike and he was waving to passerbys, shown in the 22-second video.

The 36-year-old offie last played for India in Twenty20 Asia Cup in March 2016 against the United Arab Emirates but is an integral part of the Mumbai Indians set up in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the IPL just round the corner, the Punjab-born will be rearing to go, having not played competitive cricket for quite some time.

Earlier, the former Mumbai Indians captain belittled the touring Australians, who are here in India preparing for the four-match Test series starting on February 23.

"I have played against some of the best Australian sides. In my opinion, looking at the composition, this is the weakest Australian side to tour India. I don't think this team has the wherewithal to cope with a quality Indian side in the Indian conditions. It can again be 4-0 like 2013 season," Harbhajan said.