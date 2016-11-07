 
Unique Cards For Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech Wedding, Harbhajan Singh Reveals Plan

Updated: 07 November 2016 19:08 IST

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding cards are themed on cricket with the duo's cartoons also appearing on it

Unique Cards For Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech Wedding, Harbhajan Singh Reveals Plan
Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech in Bali. The couple got engaged in the Indonesian city in 2015. © Twitter

Since Yuvraj Singh announced he got engaged to actor Hazel keech, the interest surrounding the star cricketer's wedding has been huge.

Even the duo's wedding card has also generated huge buzz and there are genuine reasons behind it. It is uniquely themed on cricket and has an individual invitation for every occasion like Sangeet, reception among others, with a touch of humour to it.

Yuvraj and Hazel too have their presence on the cards, with their cartoons on every page.

The cards have been designed by Sandy and Kapil Khurana, who also designed cards for another cricketer and Yuvraj Singh's friend Harabhajan Singh.

The latter is a childhood friend of the former and shared a video on social media to reveal his plans for the ace batsman's wedding.

Topics : Yuvraj Singh Harbhajan Singh Cricket
