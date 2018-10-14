 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Harbhajan Singh Gives A New Name To Shikhar Dhawan, Fans Love It

Updated: 14 October 2018 12:13 IST

Shikhar Dhawan had a prolific 2018 Asia Cup campaign which India won.

Harbhajan Singh Gives A New Name To Shikhar Dhawan, Fans Love It
Shikhar Dhawan had posted the image of his official Instagram account © Instagram

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan are currently out of favour from the Indian cricket team but that hasn't deterred them from indulging in some online banter. In a recent picture shared by Shikhar Dhawan on his official Instagram account, Harbhajan Singh gave him a new name and called the Indian opener 'Daaku'. Returning the compliment, Shikhar Dhawan also rechristened Harbhajan Singh by calling him 'Jagga Jatt'. Shikhar Dhawan had shared his image relaxing on a chair with the caption "Sheeran wale rob yaaran saanu hi faban ge #tuesdaymorning #potd".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sheeran wale rob yaaran saanu hi faban ge #tuesdaymorning #potd

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

h65f1sjs

Photo Credit: Instagram

gahbsab4

Photo Credit: Instagram

Last week, Harbhajan shared his fan moment when he shared an adorable selfie with Bollywood actor Kajol on his official Twitter account. "Jab I met Simran @KajolAtUN my favourite.. wish you all the best for your upcoming movie #HelicopterEela", he captioned the image on his social media account.

Harbhajan has been critical of the current Windies cricket team who are touring India for a series. After a dismal showing in the first Test of the two-match series, Harbhajan had criticised the visiting team for their lacklustre performance. India had defeated Windies by innings and 272 runs in the first Test. Windies are in India for a long series where they will play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is.

Harbhajan has played 103 Tests for India taking 417 wickets at an average of 32.46. In the limited-overs format, Harbhajan has 269 ODI wickets and 25 T20I wickets. He made his Test debut against Australia in 1998 and made his ODI debut against New Zealand in 1998.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Harbhajan Singh Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Harbhajan Singh gave a new name to Shikhar Dhawan
  • Shikhar Dhawan returned the favour by giving Bhajji another name
  • Shikhar Dhawan is currently enjoying his break from cricket
Related Articles
"Jab I Met Simran": Harbhajan Singh Shares Adorable Selfie With Kajol
"Jab I Met Simran": Harbhajan Singh Shares Adorable Selfie With Kajol
Former Windies Pacer Gives Harsh Rebuttal To Harbhajan Singh For Tweet On Caribbean Outfit
Former Windies Pacer Gives Harsh Rebuttal To Harbhajan Singh For Tweet On Caribbean Outfit
India vs West Indies: Harbhajan Singh Makes A Revelation About The Current Windies Team
India vs West Indies: Harbhajan Singh Makes A Revelation About The Current Windies Team
India vs West Indies: Harbhajan Singh
India vs West Indies: Harbhajan Singh's Tweet On The Windies Draws Ire From Fans
Asia Cup 2018: This Pakistan Team Can
Asia Cup 2018: This Pakistan Team Can't Compete With India, Says Harbhajan Singh
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.