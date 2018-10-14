Harbhajan Singh Gives A New Name To Shikhar Dhawan, Fans Love It

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan are currently out of favour from the Indian cricket team but that hasn't deterred them from indulging in some online banter. In a recent picture shared by Shikhar Dhawan on his official Instagram account, Harbhajan Singh gave him a new name and called the Indian opener 'Daaku'. Returning the compliment, Shikhar Dhawan also rechristened Harbhajan Singh by calling him 'Jagga Jatt'. Shikhar Dhawan had shared his image relaxing on a chair with the caption "Sheeran wale rob yaaran saanu hi faban ge #tuesdaymorning #potd".

Photo Credit: Instagram

Photo Credit: Instagram

Last week, Harbhajan shared his fan moment when he shared an adorable selfie with Bollywood actor Kajol on his official Twitter account. "Jab I met Simran @KajolAtUN my favourite.. wish you all the best for your upcoming movie #HelicopterEela", he captioned the image on his social media account.

Jab I met Simran @KajolAtUN my favourite.. wish you all the best for your upcoming movie #HelicopterEela pic.twitter.com/bVccdML6jF — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 8, 2018

Harbhajan has been critical of the current Windies cricket team who are touring India for a series. After a dismal showing in the first Test of the two-match series, Harbhajan had criticised the visiting team for their lacklustre performance. India had defeated Windies by innings and 272 runs in the first Test. Windies are in India for a long series where they will play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is.

Harbhajan has played 103 Tests for India taking 417 wickets at an average of 32.46. In the limited-overs format, Harbhajan has 269 ODI wickets and 25 T20I wickets. He made his Test debut against Australia in 1998 and made his ODI debut against New Zealand in 1998.