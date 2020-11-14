As the country geared up to celebrate the festival of light, Indian skipper Virat Kohli posted a video on Twitter to extend his Diwali greetings to his followers. Kohli, who is currently in Australia, urged his fans to not burst crackers in order to protect the environment and celebrate the auspicious festival with a "simple diya and sweets". "A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May god bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers to protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion," Kohli said in the video.

Several former cricketers like Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir also wished their fans a happy and safe Diwali.

"Wishing all of you Happy Deepavali. May the Divine Light of Diwali Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health," Laxman tweeted.

"May your path always be lit with love and happiness. Wish you a very #HappyDiwali2020," read Sehwag's tweet.

While his former opening partner Gambhir urged his followers to light a diya for all those who died protecting our country and those who lost their lives serving others during the coronavirus pandemic.

"May the festival of lights demolish all darkness of 2020 & usher in a new era of hope & prosperity! A very #HappyDiwali to all! Light a diya for all those who died protecting us from the enemy & the pandemic!" Gambhir tweeted.

Not just Indian cricketers but Australian opener David Warner, who recently led SunRisers Hyderabad to the IPL 2020 playoffs, also sent greetings to his "Indian friends" on Instagram.

"Happy Diwali to all our friends in India," read Warner's message.

Several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises also extended their Diwali greetings on various social media platforms.

Mumbai Indians, who won their fifth IPL title on Tuesday, shared a video featuring their skipper Rohit Sharma and several other star players including Kieron Pollard and Quinton de Kock, urging their fans to celebrate Diwali in a safe manner.

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal shared a video with her mother and father and wished everyone a "Happy Deepawali".

The Indian football fans also got Diwali wishes from top Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City.