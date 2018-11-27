 
Wishes Pour In For Suresh Raina On His 32nd Birthday

Updated: 27 November 2018 12:20 IST

Suresh Raina is currently representing Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy.

Suresh Raina celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday. © Instagram

As Suresh Raina celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday, cricket fraternity took to Twitter to wish the Indian batsman. A veteran of 226 One-day Internationals (ODIs), Suresh Raina had last donned the national team jersey earlier in July, this year for a 50-over match against England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) however took to Twitter to wish the "live wire" on the field a cheerful birthday. While Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also conveyed their wish to Raina, who has been their key player over the years.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar posted his old picture with Raina on Twitter and wished him a very happy birthday and blissful year ahead.

Virender Sehwag, on the other hand, wished Raina with a song and said, "Listening to "Raina Beeti Jaaye" , Shaam na aaaaaye. Same happens when Raina is in full flow with the bat, feel like shaam na aaye. Wish you luck and happiness."

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, Raina had pulled off a sensational one-handed catch while playing for Uttar Pradesh against Odisha.

Fielding at first slip, Raina dived to his left to take the catch after Sujit Lenka tried to defend the delivery from Saurabh Kumar but got an outside edge to it.

After Raina completed the catch, the entire Uttar Pradesh team applauded him for his effort.

Raina later posted the video of the catch on Instagram and said, "Idhar chala mai, udhar chala! Jane kahan mai kidhar chala.... are fisal gayaaaaaaa ... par catch to le liya..Had a good day at the match today... lets gear up for tomorrow!"

Highlights
  • Raina celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday
  • Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar posted his old picture with Raina
  • Sehwag, on the other hand, wished Raina with a song
