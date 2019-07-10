 
Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Sachin Tendulkar Leads Wishes On Former India Captain's 70th Birthday

Updated: 10 July 2019 13:55 IST

Sunil Gavaskar was the first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs and was one of the greatest opening batsmen in the business.

Sunil Gavaskar celebrated his 70th birthday on Wednesday. © AFP

Legendary former India captain Sunil Gavaskar celebrated his 70th birthday on Wednesday and wishes started pouring in on social media from all across the globe. India's batting star Sachin Tendulkar led the trend on Twitter and wished the "special man" Sunil Gavaskar on his big day. "Wishing a very happy birthday to an extremely special man, whose passion for the game even to this day is an inspiration for us... just as his batting was! May God always keep you happy and healthy Gavaskar Sir," Tendulkar said on Twitter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished Gavaskar saying: "Wishing Batting Legend and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar a very Happy Birthday".

India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was ruled out of the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales due to a thumb injury, also joined the celebration on Twitter.

"Happy birthday to the legend #SunilGavaskar Sir. May you have a wonderful year ahead..," Dhawan tweeted.

Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Gavaskar scored 10122 runs for India in 125 Test matches, including 34 centuries and a career-best score of 236 (not out).

In One-day Internationals, the right-handed batsman made 3092 runs in 108 matches, including a one hundred and 27 half-centuries.

