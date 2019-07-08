Former India captain Sourav Ganguly turned 47 on Monday and wishes poured in for him on Twitter. Sourav Ganguly led India to World Cup 2003 final and also changed the face of Indian cricket in true sense. Apart from his batting prowess, Sourav Ganguly was always applauded for his captaincy skills. He showed winning ways to Indian cricket team. Sourav Ganguly's shirtless celebration on the Lord's balcony after India's famous NatWest series win against England is one of the iconic moments of Indian cricket.

Sourav Ganguly played 113 Test matches and scored 7,212 runs at an average of 42.17. Ganguly featured in 311 One-day Internationals and scored 11,363 runs. He is also the third highest run-scorer for India in ODIs.

From Virender Sehwag to VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh, several cricket personalities wished birthday to Sourav Ganguly.

Happy Birthday to a 56" Captain , Dada @SGanguly99 !

56 inch chest,

8th day of the 7th month, 8*7 = 56 and a World Cup average of 56. #HappyBirthdayDada , May God Bless You ! pic.twitter.com/Dcgj9jrEUE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2019

An inspiration for many and a leader in the true sense. Happy Birthday @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/47shEJ4LAP — BCCI (@BCCI) July 8, 2019

The man who built and supported us for the future ! You will always be special to me Lots of love and best wishes to you dadi. Have a great birthday @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/pOaEJY9C0F — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 8, 2019

Happy birthday, dada. Shubho Jonmodin. Have a great day :) Wishing you the best in life @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/SIpioPwzBF — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 8, 2019

Happy birthday TIGER My big brother @SGanguly99 The man who taught us how to win overseas..what a Legend.. Jeo dada jeo.. love u always pic.twitter.com/xOHcdHwCk1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 8, 2019

Happy birthday dada!!!! You have been the greatest pillar to Indian cricket!!! Thanks for your guidance towards everything!!! A true legend who has made some golden memories May god shower lots of blessings and love! @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/VqkDLsOhzm — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 8, 2019

Happy Birthday to a man who brought about a fantastic transition in Indian cricket, a brilliant leader who backed guys he believed in to the fullest . But aise kaun chadhta hai , Dada @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/tuOwPejGm1 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2019

It was a pleasure to share the dressing room with one of the finest captains, Indian cricket ever produced. A very happy birthday to @SGanguly99. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/kfxRHfQqYc — R P Singh (@rpsingh) July 8, 2019

Many many happy returns of the day Dada...

The man who laid foundations of new generation Team India...

Have a super year!!!@SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/dzZ83yEM5t — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) July 8, 2019

Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 ! Wish you ever more success and love #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/qM2qraIFtT — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2019

Sourav Ganguly, on the occasion of his 47th birthday, announced his arrival on Instagram. His debut post, in which he is seen cutting a cake, was captioned, "As I turn another year older today, I want to make this a year where I give back to my fans. So here's to birthdays and new beginnings."

Sourav Ganguly was in London as an expert analyst for the official broadcasters of the tournament, apart from other assignments.