 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Hanuma Vihari Unfazed By IPL Snub Shifts Focus On New Zealand Tour

Updated: 28 December 2019 20:50 IST

Hanuma Vihari has been named skipper of India A side that will tour New Zealand for two four day-games ahead of the important series.

Hanuma Vihari Unfazed By IPL Snub Shifts Focus On New Zealand Tour
Hanuma Vihari scored 289 runs at an average of 96.33 in the West Indies tour. © AFP

Hanuma Vihari has taken the Indian Premier League (IPL) snub in his stride and his endeavour now is to do well for India in the upcoming away Test series against New Zealand. A year after he was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore, Vihari, who had kept his base price at Rs 50 lakh, found himself in the unsold bracket. The reason being his inability to force the pace in white ball cricket as and when required.

"It's not in my control and I don't really want to comment on it. My job is to play well and win matches. I have done well for the state team in white-ball cricket. So whenever I get an opportunity, I will do well for the India team as well," Vihari, who has four half-centuries in T20s and boasts of a strike-rate of 112-plus, told PTI in an interview after their drawn Ranji Trophy match against Bengal.

"Now, I am really looking forward to the New Zealand trip. I have two India A games followed by the Test series (in February-March). That will be an important series for us as we won't have a Test series for a long time until we go to Australia. So it will be a good series and I'm really looking forward to leading India A."

Having toured New Zealand in November last year under Ajinkya Rahane-led India A for two first class games, Vihari is aware of the conditions. He had scored half-centuries in both of his innings (86 and 51 not out) in the first unofficial Test at Mount Maunganui.

"With the conditions being windy, assistance of swing bowling, it will be a challenge. But everyone has got good technique in the Indian team and we have done well overseas as a batting unit and looking forward to it," Vihari said.

A middle-order batsman, Vihari was asked to open only in his third appearance in India's Boxing Day Test versus Australia as he showed showed good technique in challenging MCG conditions against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins before being dismissed by the latter.

With debutant Mayank Agarwal (76) by his side, Vihari saw off the new ball as Cheteshwar Pujara struck a century while skipper Virat Kohli made 82 as India piled 443/7 declared en route to their 137-run victory.

"That was the only match I opened... Whatever opportunity you get at the International level, you have to make sure that you make an impact because of the amount competition," Vihari said.

The 26-year-old topped the run charts in the tour to West Indies and scored his maiden century (111) in the Kingston Test to guide India to a 2-0 sweep.

"You have to be consistent in international cricket to survive at that level. I try to contribute as much as I can for Team India," he said.

Vihari, who scored 289 runs at an average of 96.33 in the West Indies tour, feels that his international exposure has improved his game vastly.

"Although I was consistent but after playing International cricket, my game has improved. That is the only change which I got from domestic cricket."

"I've been with the Indian side for past one year and that experience has really helped me grow as a player. The quality of cricket is quite different than what we are used to in domestic cricket. It has really helped me as a player," Vihari, who made his debut against England at the Oval in September 2018, said.

Vihari further said he's learnt a lot from the skipper Kohli and everyone enjoys each other's success in the Team India dressing room.

"He's (Kohli) a very determined and committed cricketer and passionate about his game. He always wants the team to be number one and so are we. I learnt a lot from him.

"The attitude he shows on the field and the discipline he shows off the field is really amazing. I look forward to everyone. When we play as a team there's so much to look forward to from everyone," he concluded. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Hanuma Vihari IPL 2020 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India will play a two-Test series against New Zealand next year
  • Vihari will captain India A in the two first-class games in New Zealand
  • Hanuma Vihari found no buyers in the IPL 2020 Auction earlier this month
Related Articles
Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya Named In India A Squads For New Zealand Tour
Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya Named In India A Squads For New Zealand Tour
Watch: "Snake Stops Play" In Ranji Trophy Cricket Match In Vijayawada
Watch: "Snake Stops Play" In Ranji Trophy Cricket Match In Vijayawada
Yashasvi Jaiswal Named In India B Squad For Deodhar Trophy
Yashasvi Jaiswal Named In India B Squad For Deodhar Trophy
Virat Kohli Sets Example With His Work Ethics, Says Hanuma Vihari
Virat Kohli Sets Example With His Work Ethics, Says Hanuma Vihari
Hanuma Vihari Reveals How Coach Ravi Shastri Helped Him Improve Stance Against West Indies
Hanuma Vihari Reveals How Coach Ravi Shastri Helped Him Improve Stance Against West Indies
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 25 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.