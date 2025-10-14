Indian cricket team batter Shreyas Iyer was appointed vice-captain for the ongoing ODI series against Australia but the cricketer did not find a spot in the T20I squad. It was a decision that split opinions among fans as well as experts due to his brilliant run of form in IPL 2025. Shreyas, who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket, led Punjab Kings to the final and was the best batter for his franchise. Shreyas scored more than 600 runs in the season and even became the first captain ever to led 3 teams in an IPL final. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif listed out Shreyas' achievements in the past few years and asked him to 'hang in there' before predicting that the T20I call-up will come.

"Great to catch up with Shreyas Iyer. What a player. Hundred on Test debut, 2023 ODI World Cup hero, only captain to lead 3 IPL teams to final. T20 national call-up too will come, Hang in there, a great future awaits you, Shreyas," Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Great to catch up with Shreyas Iyer. What a player. Hundred on Test debut, 2023 ODI World Cup hero, only captain to lead 3 IPL teams to final. T20 national call up too will come, Hang in there, a great future awaits you Shreyas. ⁦@ShreyasIyer15⁩ pic.twitter.com/53LMWEF8SE — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 13, 2025

Earlier, Shreyas opened up on his stunning comeback to international cricket this year, following his omission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Central Contract last year and how he disciplined himself when it came to playing domestic cricket for Mumbai.

Speaking on his journey from being left out of contract list to lifting the CT title, during which he won an Indian Premier League (IPL) with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as captain last year, secured Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai, the latter as captain, Iyer said that it was a "rollercoaster ride" and things looked "in shambles and helter skelter" earlier.

"But I told myself to set a routine, discipline myself and play domestic cricket. I went back to my time in Mumbai, played the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I performed in all these tournaments, and they helped me boost my momentum and confidence heading into CT. Then I was lucky to have played in ODIs against England and stamp my authority there (scoring 181 runs in three matches with two fifties at an average of over 60 and a strike rate of over 123)," he said.

