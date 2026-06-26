Adani Sportsline today announced Gulf Giants' coaching and support staff for the upcoming season of the DP World UAE ILT20, assembling a group that blends continuity with fresh expertise ahead of the new campaign. Michael Klinger has been appointed Batting Coach, joining a coaching team led by Head Coach Simon Helmot. Shane Bond continues as Bowling Coach, Kadeer Ali joins as Fielding Coach, James Pipe remains Physiotherapist, Gary Brent takes over as Strength and Conditioning Coach and Saurabh Walkar continues as Analyst.

The appointments reinforce a support structure designed to build on Gulf Giants' strong record in the competition, including their title-winning campaign in the inaugural ILT20 season in 2023.

Helmot, whose appointment was announced last month, arrives with an accomplished track record in white-ball cricket and extensive experience across leading T20 leagues. He will lead a coaching group that combines established relationships within the franchise with specialist expertise drawn from across the global game.

Klinger brings extensive experience as both a player and coach. Currently Head Coach of Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL), he is well acquainted with Adani Sportsline's high-performance environment and player development approach.

Bond, one of the most respected fast-bowling coaches in world cricket, continues in his role after joining the franchise last season. The former New Zealand international has worked with elite teams and players around the world and will continue to oversee the development of Gulf Giants' bowling unit.

Kadeer joins from Worcestershire County Cricket Club, where he serves as Assistant Head Coach, adding specialist fielding expertise to the coaching setup.

Pipe continues as Physiotherapist, providing continuity in player care and recovery, while former Zimbabwe international Brent joins as Strength and Conditioning Coach after previous stints within the Adani Sportsline ecosystem. Walkar also retains his role as Analyst, supporting match preparation and performance planning.

Speaking on his appointment, Klinger said, "I'm familiar with Adani Sportsline's philosophy through my time with Gujarat Giants, so this is an exciting opportunity to join another team within the group. Gulf Giants have strong foundations and I'm looking forward to working closely with Simon and the rest of the staff to help build a solid unit that can make a big impact in the new season."

Bond added, "We've got a strong setup at Gulf Giants and I'm excited to continue working with the group as we prepare for the new season. There's quality in the squad, and with Simon coming in as Head Coach as well as Klinger joining as Batting Coach, it's a great opportunity for us to keep building and push standards even higher."

The coaching group brings experience from international cricket, franchise leagues and domestic competitions across multiple countries. As preparations gather pace, Gulf Giants will look to build the momentum required to challenge for a second title in the DP World UAE ILT20, which was launched in 2023 and has quickly established itself as one of the leading T20 leagues in world cricket.

About Adani Sportsline

Adani Sportsline is the sports arm of the diversified Adani Group, which has a presence in ports, logistics, energy, utility, infrastructure, electric power generation and transmission, mining, airport operations, natural gas, and food processing.

Formed in 2019, Adani Sportsline has an overarching philosophy to inculcate a culture of sports at the grassroots level and create globally competitive opportunities for future champions in India. In line with the group's vision of nation-building, the company aims to build a world-class ecosystem that nurtures sporting talent, accelerates the sports economy and plays the role of an enabler in India's journey to become a leading sporting nation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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