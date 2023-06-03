With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 done and dusted, the focus now shifts towards the longest format of the game as India take on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. With KL Rahul out injured, the responsibility will be on Shubman Gill to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels Gill has a bit of class and swagger in his stroke making, adding that the 23-year-old will play an important role in the WTC final.

"He looks like a terrific young guy. He's got that bit of attitude about him as well. He's got a bit of swagger. He has some serious class. That sort of front foot pull shot that he plays against the fast bowlers will be a shot that he'll probably need against this Australian attack," Ponting said on ICC Review.

Gill was in stunning form during IPL 2023 as he won the Orange Cap. However, he could not take defending champions Gujarat Titans to their second successive title but he will be hoping to win his first major trophy in Indian colours next week.

Ponting also hailed India's Mohammed Shami, saying that the veteran pacer can prove to be dangerous, something which the Australians have already acknowledged.

"I think he has to step up or try and take his game to another level if India are going to win this game. When you talk to the Australian batters as well, they understand how good Shami is whether it's new ball or old ball, whether it's in Australia or India. They know the skillset he's got and how dangerous he can be. It's going to have to be him," he added.

The WTC final will be play at the Oval in London from June 7-11.