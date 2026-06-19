Former Indian cricket team fast bowler S Sreesanth launched a brutal attack on current head coach Gautam Gambhir and suggested that the national side should appoint a mentor in the mould of MS Dhoni. Sreesanth believes that the team does not need a traditional head coach and instead, a mentor will be better suited to the set-up. During an interaction on Lallantop, Sreesanth was asked why India have struggled in recent years when it comes to Test cricket. India suffered home series losses against New Zealand in 2024 and South Africa in 2025. In response, Sreesanth said that both losses came during Gambhir's tenure and added that he has an issue with the way Gambhir coaches the side.

"Change the coach, friend. India needs a mentor, not a coach," Sreesanth said.

"You have to be a brother first. You can't just laugh when you win and get angry when you lose. You've done well for the country, that's great. That doesn't mean others aren't trying. Have a mentor over a coach," he added.

He went on to say that Gambhir puts "excessive pressure on the players" and even used MS Dhoni as example. He said that an international side does not need a coach who puts pressure on the players - something that Dhoni "didn't do".

He also said that the team was driven by Dhoni's mentality before suggesting that "Team India needs a mentor like Dhoni".

Sreesanth also rejected the idea that Gambhir was solely responsible for India's T20 World Cup 2026 victory. He said that players like Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav played a huge role in clinching the trophy for India.

"When the team won the World Cup, all the credit went to Gambhir. But if Sanju Samson hadn't been there, Suryakumar Yadav hadn't captained, and the bowling changes hadn't been made at the right time, would we have won the match?" Sreesanth said.

"Was the coach making decisions on the field? It's fine if we have a coach like Ashish Nehra, who remains involved," he added.

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