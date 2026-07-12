India head coach Gautam Gambhir and his support staff have come under fire following back-to-back T20I series defeats to Ireland and England, respectively. The T20 world champions were humbled by Ireland in a two-match series last month, before suffering a heavy 4-0 loss to hosts England in a five-match series on Saturday. The defeats have put Gambhir and the team management under immense pressure heading into the three-match ODI series against England, starting Tuesday.

According to a report, Gambhir's assistant Ryan ten Doeschate and bowling coach Morne Morkel are contemplating moving on from their roles once their contracts end after the upcoming three-match ODI series.

As per The Times of India, the BCCI is in discussion with the duo to sort out their futures.

"Doeschate isn't very sure of continuing with this job. He has conveyed his problems with travelling with the team throughout the year. Morkel is still weighing his options. The board is discussing the matter with the two coaches and will try to see if things can be sorted out," the report said.

The report also said that ten Doeschate is in talks with an IPL franchise, while Morkel hasn't decided anything yet.

"If things aren't resolved with Doeschate and Morkel, the BCCI may be forced to send Lakshmipathy Balaji, who was recently appointed as the fast bowling coach at the CoE, to Sri Lanka," the report added.

Both ten Doeschate and Morkel were handpicked by Gambhir when he took charge of the team in 2024.

The report also added that fielding coach T Dilip could lose his job due to the deteriorating fielding standards of the Indian team in recent times.

"The board is not happy with the team's deteriorating fielding standards. Dilip got a reprieve last year after being sacked along with Nayar," the report further claimed.

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