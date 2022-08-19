Former India opening batter Gautam Gambhir on Friday confirmed his participation in the upcoming second edition of Legends League Cricket. Gambhir has been a part of two of India's World Cup winning team in 2007 (T20 World Cup) and 2011 (50-over World Cup). Gambhir's 97 in 2011 World Cup final still gives sense of joy to every Indian cricket fan. Having represented India in 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, Gambhir has over 6000 runs to his name in limited-overs cricket. He had also led Kolkata Knight Riders to win two IPL Seasons in 2012 and 2014 which was a remarkable achievement.



"I am glad to share that I have committed to take part in the upcoming Legends League Cricket from September 17th onwards. I am excited in anticipation of being on a cricket field once again. It will be a privilege and an honour to rub shoulders once again with the glitterati of world cricket," said Gambhir in an official release.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "Who will ever forget Gautam's match, winning 97 runs in the 2011 World Cup Finals?" I am sure fans will be expecting to experience the same nerve-chilling performance from Gautam and other iconic players in Season 2."

A special match between India Maharajas and World Giants will be played on September 16 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata and from September 17, the second edition of the Legends League will begin. India Maharajas would be led by Sourav Ganguly while World Giants will be captained by former England skipper Eoin Morgan.

Players from across 10 foreign countries will be participating in this match. The league will commence the next day, September 17, 2022, wherein 4 teams in franchise format will be competing in the Legends League Cricket Franchise format. Overall 15 matches will be played in this season.