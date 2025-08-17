Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir is likely to go with an all-format captain in his bid to rebrand the T20I team, according to a report by Times Of India. Following India's heroics in the Test series against England, the focus now shifts to the shortest format of the sport. The report claimed that Gambhir will be looking to make big changes to how the side operates after accusations of not 'moving with the times'. That may include a focus of all-format captaincy and not designating any finishers.

“The chatter in Indian cricket is that he would prefer an all-format captain soon to build a common culture. Gambhir has been very clear with his vision. He walked in with an idea to rebrand the T20 team. India have often been accused of not being able to move with the times in the shortest format. Gambhir has decided to address it with players who can be branded as T20 specialists," the report said.

The report cited the example of Shivam Dube and said that the explosive batter may be sent up the order to play a different role and not be restricted to play in the side as a finisher.

“There's no room for getting comfortable. Roles are assigned as per skills, not batting numbers. He is comfortable with this facet of a modern-day T20 cricketer," the report said.

“Shivam Dube, for one, will always get preference since he can go up the order and blast the bowling if the openers get off to great starts. There are no designated finishers," it added.

Meanwhile, questions remain over India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. According to media reports, Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the side after he passed the fitness test.

However, with India looking content with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as openers, it remains to be seen whether Shubman Gill be find a place in the final squad.