Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir did not protest to the sacking of assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Gambhir appointed Nayar as part of his support staff right after becoming the head coach and they share a long partnership from the time they worked together with Kolkata Knight Riders. According to the report, when BCCI decided to 'trim' Gambhir's coaching staff following the poor show in the Test series against Australia, he did not oppose to the idea. It added that Gambhir was more concerned with keeping bowling coach Morne Morkel and the other assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate - both of them were his own recommendations.

"Gambhir didn't oppose (to Nayar's sacking). He had to go through a lot of negotiations to bring Ten Doeschate and Morkel on board. There was no way he was going to let them go this early," a BCCI source told Hindustan Times.

"The board officials took feedback from senior cricketers and some were not happy with Nayar's role inside the dressing room. He was informed about the non-renewal of his contract a few days ago," the source added.

Fielding coach T Dilip, and Strength and Conditioning coach Soham Desai are also on their way out after completing more than three years in their respective positions.

The new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the BCCI has capped the support staff's tenure at three years.

It is learnt that India's first ever Strength and Conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux is likely to return for a second stint. The South African is widely credited for ushering in a new fitness culture in the then Sourav Ganguly-led Indian team during the 2003 World Cup.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, when contacted by PTI, chose to sidestep the query.

"Certain things are being finalised. You will receive a press note from BCCI in some days," Saikia said when asked about the development.

The 41-year-old Nayar, a former all-rounder who played three ODIs but was largely a domestic stalwart with 103 first-class games, didn't respond to a text message sent by PTI.

