 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra Rubbish Arjuna Ranatunga's Allegations

Updated: 14 July 2017 20:35 IST

India had won the World Cup after 28 years by beating Sri Lanka in the final.

Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra Rubbish Arjuna Ranatunga's Allegations
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets to win World Cup 2011 © AFP

Cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Ashish Nehra, who were part of India's World Cup 2011 winning team, on Friday rubbished former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga's allegations for an inquiry into the 2011 final and termed his comments 'outrageous'. Ranatunga, in a video posted on his Facebook page, said: "I was also in India giving commentaries at the time. When we lost, I was distressed and I had a doubt. "We must investigate what happened to Sri Lanka at the 2011 World Cup final. I cannot reveal everything now, but one day I will. There must be an inquiry."

Gambhir feels that Ranatunga should back his allegations with evidence.

"I am surprised by Arjuna Ranatunga's allegations. These are serious comments by a very respectable voice in international cricket. I think to clear the air, he should back his claims with proofs," Gambhir, who top-scored for India with 97 in the final, said.

Ashish Nehra, a key member of the 2011 World Cup winning team, said that one should not pay much attention to these kind of statements.

"I don't wish to dignify Ranatunga's comments by airing my views on the issue. There is no end to these kind of statements. If I question Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup victory, is it in good taste? So let's not get into it. But yes, it is disappointing when someone of his stature says something like this," Nehra said.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh refused to comment on Ranatunga's latest allegations.

This is not the first time that Ranatunga has raised questions about the 2011 World Cup final. On various forums, the World Cup winning former Lankan captain has expressed his surprise as to how multiple players got injured and pulled out of the final of the 2011 World Cup.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Topics : India Sri Lanka Arjuna Ranatunga Gautam Gambhir Ashish Nehra Wankhede Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni ICC World Cup, 2011 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India had won the World Cup after 28 years
  • India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
  • Harbhajan refused to comment on Ranatunga's latest allegations
Related Articles
Gautam Gambhir's Daughter's Name Leaves Fans Guessing
Gautam Gambhir's Daughter's Name Leaves Fans Guessing
Gautam Gambhir Welcomes 'Little Angel' To Family
Gautam Gambhir Welcomes 'Little Angel' To Family
Why Don't You Cross The Border, Gambhir Asks Mirwaiz Who Cheered Pakistan Win
Why Don't You Cross The Border, Gambhir Asks Mirwaiz Who Cheered Pakistan Win
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.