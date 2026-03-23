A World Cup winner in 2011 with the Indian team as head coach, Gary Kirsten's experience with the Pakistan team was quite different. Under the South African, India became world champions in the ODI format, but his association with Pakistan failed to create a similar impact on the global stage. Reflecting on his stint with the Pakistan team, Kirsten accused the country's board of "excessive interference" in his role. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has now responded to Kirsten's accusation.

In his remarks, Kirsten said the level of intervention from "outside forces" in Pakistan cricket was unprecedented. Such involvement, he explained, made his job more difficult.

"The thing that surprised me more than anything was the level of interference. I don't think I have ever seen it at that level before," Kirsten said. "It is quite difficult for a coach to come and formulate a way that you can work with the players when there is just this constant noise from the outside."

Responding to Kirsten's accusation during a media briefing, Naqvi said his interactions with the South African were very limited. Therefore, it would be better for others who worked closely with him to respond in detail to the allegations.

"I didn't have many interactions with Gary Kirsten, so it would be better if those people who were coordinating things with him and involved regularly with him responded in detail to his allegations," Naqvi said.

Despite the unprecedented challenges Kirsten faced in Pakistan cricket, he spoke positively about his interactions with the players and the time they spent together.

"I actually really enjoyed working with the players. I think professional cricketers across the board in any culture are great people," he said. "Even though there was a language barrier, when you're talking cricket, you're understanding what we're saying to each other."