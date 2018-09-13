 
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: From Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Here's How Cricketers Are Celebrating Festival

Updated: 13 September 2018 15:07 IST

Cricket stars like Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar posted messages on social media on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. © Twitter

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival celebrated widely across India and with the most lavish celebrations originating in Maharashtra. Every year, streets are filled with colours and vibrant chants as the people celebrate the birthday of Lord Ganesha. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, cricket stars like Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma took to social media and posted greetings to their fans, wishing them on the good health and prosperity. "Ganesh Chaturti has always been one of my favourite festivals since I was a kid! #BappaMoraya," Rohit Sharma wrote on his Twitter account. 

Along with Rohit, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also shared an image on Twitter, celebrating the birthday of Lord Ganesha. "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. #GanpatiBappaMorya," wrote the batting maestro.

Ajinkya Rahane, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh were among numerous other cricketers who posted heartfelt messages on social media on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

