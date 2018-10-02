Gandhi Jayanti: Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

Indian cricket team players Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin paid their respective tributes to the 'father of the nation', Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, every year. Gandhi was born on this day in the Porbandar city of Gujarat. Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and shared an inspirational quote of Mahatma Gandhi. "In a gentle way, you can shake the world. - Mahatma Gandhi #GandhiJayanti", he captioned.

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world." - Mahatma Gandhi #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/OTGwl6VwPy — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 2, 2018

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand, picked up truth and non-violence as two of the favourite qualities of Mahatma Gandhi.

Today as our nation celebrates #GandhiJayanti can we pick up two qualities that Gandhiji embodied, #Truth and #NonViolence, make these qualities a part and parcel of our daily lives. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 2, 2018

Dhawan, who struggled in the Test series against England, had earlier failed to find a spot in the 15-member squad for the Windies series at home.

Meanwhile, Ashwin will be next seen on national duty in the first of two match Test series against the Windies, starting from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi saying he inspires everyone.

Not just a symbol , but a being who internalizes the spirit of India, with

Values of Peace, Non-Violence, Love, Secularism, Brotherhood & Harmony.

May his life be an inspiration for all#GandhiJayantipic.twitter.com/CvNoE9SBXW — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 2, 2018

Apart from being fondly known as the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi is also known as Bapu and Gandhi ji.