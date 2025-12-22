India's women ushered in another glimpse of the future on Sunday as 20-year-old left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma marked her international debut with a performance that underlined composure beyond her years. Handed her maiden cap in the opening T20I against Sri Lanka women in Visakhapatnam, Sharma didn't grab headlines with wickets, but her spell proved just as decisive in India's stranglehold over the game. Bowling with control and clarity, Vaishnavi Sharma returned figures of 0 for 16 from four overs, relentlessly squeezing the scoring rate and denying Sri Lanka any momentum through the middle overs. Her ability to hit consistent lengths and vary pace subtly played a crucial role as the visitors were restricted to 121 for 6.

The moment itself carried emotional weight. Sharma received her first India cap from captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the pre-match huddle, a scene symbolic of India's transition phase as they build towards the T20 World Cup six months away. Harmanpreet has been vocal about widening the talent pool, and Sharma's inclusion was a clear reflection of that philosophy.

Post-match, the debutant was quick to acknowledge the captain's calming influence. Harmanpreet's messaging, Sharma revealed, is refreshingly simple. “She tells us to focus on one thing — what we can do well today,” Sharma said, crediting that clarity for helping her settle quickly at the highest level.

Nerves, though, were unavoidable. Sharma admitted she felt the jitters before the game, especially during the national anthem. “I was nervous before it, but once it was done, I calmed down,” she said — a telling insight into how quickly she found her feet once the cricket began.

India's bowling effort was collective and clinical. Kranti Gaud (1/23), Deepti Sharma (1/20) and Shree Charani (1/30) chipped in with wickets, while sharp fielding resulted in three run-outs, keeping Sri Lanka under constant pressure.

Sharma's rise, however, has been building steadily. She announced herself on the global stage earlier this year at the U19 Women's T20 World Cup, finishing as the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps in six matches at an impressive average of 4.35. Her unforgettable debut at that level — a hat-trick and astonishing figures of 5 for 5 against Malaysia — marked her out as a rare talent.

Now, with four matches still to play in the series, Vaishnavi Sharma's journey has only just begun. If her calm debut is any indication, India's spin future is in assured hands.

With 10 games to go for T20 World Cup in England, the women in blue are looking to blood the gen next and the best talents will be drafted into the World Cup team.