From Virender Sehwag To Gautam Gambhir, Indian Stars Recall Historic 2007 World Twenty20 Triumph

Updated: 24 September 2018 22:14 IST

It has been 11 years since Mahendra Singh Dhoni led Team India to a historic T20 World Cup title victory in 2007.

It has been 11 years since MS Dhoni led India to a historic T20 World Cup title victory in 2007. © AFP

It has been 11 years since Mahendra Singh Dhoni led Team India to a historic T20 World Cup title victory in 2007. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs in a thrilling final at the jam-packed The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. From Gautam Gambhir's magnificent batting to Joginder Sharma's last-over nerve-wrecking over, the memory of the title win is still etched in the billions of hearts. The 2007 T20 World Cup winning Indian team members on Monday took to social media and recalled the historic moment.

India veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh posted a photo with Irfan Pathan and wrote: "Apna Tiranga upar rehna chahiye hamesha 11 sal pehle issi din we become the T20 world champion."

Gautam Gambhir, who scored a brilliant 75 off 54 balls to help India post 157/5 in 20 overs, posted the victorious moment on his Twitter handle.

Irfan Pathan, who claimed the prized wickets of Pakistan Shoaib Malik (8), Shahid Afridi (0) and Yasir Arafat (15), wrote: "It's been 11 years since we won the first ever twenty World Cup. What's your memory as a fan of that great run we had in that tournament in 2007?? #worldcup #cricket."

Pacer RP Singh, who recently called time on his career, claimed three wickets in the epic final against the arch-rivals Pakistan.

The match is famously known for Joginder Sharma, who bowled the last over in the final when Pakistan needed 13 runs with one wicket in hand.

After being hit for a six by Misbah- ul-haq, he eventually dismissed the Pakistani batsman to hand India a thrilling win.

Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team MS Dhoni Irfan Pathan Gautam Gambhir Yusuf Pathan RP Singh Cricket
