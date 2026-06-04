It was just a few months ago that Suryakumar Yadav dominated most of the headlines. Pictures of him holding the T20 World Cup trophy garnered millions of likes on social media and he was hailed as a 'national hero' after successfully defending the World Cup title in front of a packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, things took a nosedive from there. A disastrous IPL 2026 campaign followed and murmurs started to grow on whether he was the right person to lead India in the shortest format.

With the BCCI selectors formulating a plan with focus on the T20 World Cup 2028 as well as the LA Olympics in the same year, reports have emerged that Suryakumar will be stripped of the captaincy and it is even doubtful that he will continue to hold on to his position in the team.

It seems almost shocking that a player of his pedigree went from the leader that won the Asia Cup as well as the World Cup in the span of a year to not even finding a spot in the team but a look at the underlying numbers and the rise of solid alternatives actually show a pattern of missed chances and lost opportunities.

Disastrous Run Of Form

Let us go back to Asia Cup 2025. While the country was jubilant with the title win and three victories over Pakistan, Suryakumar's batting form in the competition was disastrous - to say the least. With 72 runs from 7 matches, his batting form was extremely concerning but not many questions were asked following the team's brilliant show.

However, things did not improve. He did not score a single half-century in the series against Australia and South Africa. He had to wait till January 2026 when he finally smashed two back-to-back half-centuries in the home series against New Zealand. It was good news for him and the team as the next stop was the T20 World Cup 2026.

He started the tournament with an unbeaten 84 against USA but that proved to be his only half-century of the competition as he ended the tournament with 242 runs from 9 matches at an average of 30.25. However, there were still no calls for his sacking as India won the title and his captaincy was praised by both experts as well as fans.

The IPL Factor

The numbers were not good but many thought that the IPL will be the perfect chance for him to regain his form. This was a tournament that established him as a force in T20s and what better place for him to face quality attack and find his old form.

That was not the case. 270 runs in the season where Mumbai Indians finished ninth and an average of 20.77 really did not help his cause. Fans were losing their patience and even experts were not convinced with his batting style. Such was his struggle that even his unconventional strokeplay became an issue as teams started identifying his weak spots.

Not In BCCI's Future Plans?

Indian cricket stands at an interesting position when it comes to T20I cricket. The next World Cup will take place in 2028 and the focus is also on the Olympics in Los Angeles. In that case, the roadmap ahead mainly focuses on creating a team for the future and it means that selectors are also considering a leader who will be leading the new team into battle.

In that case, an out-of-form Suryakumar, who is currently 35 years old, does not make for an appealing option.

In contrast, Shreyas Iyer has emerged as a top choice following his batting heroics in the IPL and the fact that he was able to guide Punjab Kings to the final in 2025. Even Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan have joined the conversation as the BCCI looks towards a fresh face who can be the leader and also bolster India's batting attack.

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