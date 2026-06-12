A dream nurtured in the narrow lanes of Ram Nagar and backed by years of sacrifice has finally come true for young cricketer Arjun Rajput, who has been selected in the Indian Under-19 squad for next month's tour of Sri Lanka. The left-handed batter and right-arm off-spinner will don the India jersey for the first time when the team departs for Sri Lanka on July 4, marking a major milestone in a journey defined by perseverance and hard work. Arjun comes from a modest family background. His father, Hoti Ram, earns a living by making kulchas and working at a bakery, ensuring that his son could continue pursuing cricket despite financial constraints

Speaking after the announcement of the squad, Arjun expressed his pride at getting the opportunity to represent the country.

“I am very happy and proud to be at this level. I am very happy that we are playing our first match in Sri Lanka. I am very proud of it. We will represent our country, and we will try our best to win all the matches and perform well,” he told reporters.

The youngster credited his family and mentors for helping him stay focused through difficult times.

“My father, mother and brother always supported me. Whenever I used to feel down, they backed me and motivated me. My coaches like Vikram Sidhu and Harbhajan Academy supported me a lot,” Arjun said.

For Hoti Ram, the selection is the reward for years of belief in his son's talent.

“I have been making kulchas for many years. Arjun has been playing cricket since the age of five years. He is very talented and hardworking. I came to know about the selection in the morning, and it is a very good feeling,” he said.

“His dream has been fulfilled, and it is a very special moment for us,” he added.

Arjun began his cricketing journey at the Harbhajan Singh Cricket Academy, where he honed his skills during his formative years. Even after facing several challenges, he continued to progress under the guidance of coach Vikram Sidhu.

India will play three One-Day matches and two Multi-Day fixtures against Sri Lanka.

The white-ball leg of the tour kicks off on July 4 in Hambantota, which will host all three one-day matches. Following the limited-overs series, the team will transition to red-ball cricket for two multi-day matches. The first multi-day game is slated to be played in Galle from July 13 to 16, while the final fixture of the tour will take place in Colombo from July 20 to 23.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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