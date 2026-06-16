The tri-series match between India A and Sri Lanka A ended on a bitter note on Monday after players from both sides were involved in an altercation. The fourth one-day match of the series, which also features Afghanistan A, saw hosts Sri Lanka A defeat Tilak Varma and Co in a Super Over. This marked India A's second defeat of the tournament, putting their spot in the final in jeopardy. The match witnessed several heated moments. Tilak was seen arguing with the umpires over the decision to proceed with the Super Over, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi later got into a confrontation and even pushed a Sri Lanka player after India's defeat.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the India A players were unhappy with the umpires for not sticking to their earlier assurance. The officials had reportedly agreed that India A's innings in the Super Over would be halted if the light deteriorated further. However, despite worsening conditions, play continued.

Suryansh Shedge and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came out to bat as India A were chasing 17 runs in the Super Over. The light continued to fade, making conditions increasingly difficult, and India A eventually lost the match.

After the game, a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) official said, "There should never have been a Super Over in the first place."

India A endured a tough outing despite a valiant effort. On-field umpires Prageeth Rambukwella and Shantha Fonseka had earlier penalised the touring side by awarding Sri Lanka A 10 penalty runs, ruling that all-rounder Vipraj Nigam had run on the protected area of the pitch twice despite repeated warnings.

As a result, Sri Lanka A effectively started with 10 runs on the board, a penalty that ultimately proved decisive in India A's defeat in the fourth match of the tri-nation series.

Amid all the drama, Sooryavanshi's altercation with Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage emerged as the biggest flashpoint of the day, drawing mixed reactions from fans across the cricketing world.

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