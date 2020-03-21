 
Former Scotland Cricketer Majid Haq Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Updated: 21 March 2020 12:22 IST

Scotland's Majid Haq announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is currently undergoing treatment.

Majid Haq is of Pakistani descent. © Twitter

Former Scotland cricketer Majid Haq, who is of Pakistani descent, has announced that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is currently undergoing treatment. Haq, an off-spinner who played 54 ODIs and 24 T20Is for Scotland between 2006 and 2015, on Friday said he was being treated at Royal Alexandra Hospital in the Paisley area of Glasgow. "Looking forward to potentially getting back home today after testing positive with coronavirus. Staff at the RAH in Paisley have been good to me and thank you to everyone who has sent me messages of support. Insha Allah the panther will be back to full health soon," he tweeted.

The 37-year-old last played for Scotland at the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Both Cricket Scotland and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced that recreational cricket would be suspended indefinitely in light of the coronavirus outbreak. ECB has also announced that no professional cricket will take place in England and Wales till May 28 in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Close to 4,000 confirmed cases have been reported so far in UK and around 180 people have died. In Scotland, around 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in Scotland.

