Thomas & Uber Cup Finals Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The Thomas and Uber Cups, effectively the world team badminton championships for men and women, were postponed Friday due to the coronavirus crisis and put back three months, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced. Instead of their original May 16-24 slot, the championships will be held from August 15-23 in Aarhus, Denmark. "All relevant health, safety and logistical risks have been considered...in reaching this decision," said BWF secretary general Thomas Lund. "The health, safety and well-being of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community is the top priority.

"Heightened travel and quarantine restrictions and the subsequent extreme logistical complications this has caused has also contributed to the postponement."

Earlier Friday, the European Championships and Asia Championships, set for April 21-26, were also shelved due to the pandemic.

The Pan Am Individual Championships in Peru, the Croatian International and the Peru International -- all taking place in the second half of April -- were also postponed, the BWF said.

All the tournaments were scheduled to be played within the Tokyo Olympics qualifying period, but the postponements mean they will no longer contribute to qualifying, the body said.

The Olympics are increasingly in doubt as the pandemic, which emerged in China last year but has now spread around the world, shows no sign of slowing down.

The BWF had previously suspended all tournaments until April 12 due to the virus, which has killed more than 10,000 people worldwide.