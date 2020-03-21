 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Badminton

Thomas & Uber Cup Finals Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Updated: 21 March 2020 10:17 IST

Instead of their original May 16-24 slot, the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals will be held from August 15-23 in Aarhus, Denmark.

Thomas & Uber Cup Finals Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals have been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. © AFP

The Thomas and Uber Cups, effectively the world team badminton championships for men and women, were postponed Friday due to the coronavirus crisis and put back three months, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced. Instead of their original May 16-24 slot, the championships will be held from August 15-23 in Aarhus, Denmark. "All relevant health, safety and logistical risks have been considered...in reaching this decision," said BWF secretary general Thomas Lund. "The health, safety and well-being of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community is the top priority.

"Heightened travel and quarantine restrictions and the subsequent extreme logistical complications this has caused has also contributed to the postponement."

Earlier Friday, the European Championships and Asia Championships, set for April 21-26, were also shelved due to the pandemic.

The Pan Am Individual Championships in Peru, the Croatian International and the Peru International -- all taking place in the second half of April -- were also postponed, the BWF said.

All the tournaments were scheduled to be played within the Tokyo Olympics qualifying period, but the postponements mean they will no longer contribute to qualifying, the body said.

The Olympics are increasingly in doubt as the pandemic, which emerged in China last year but has now spread around the world, shows no sign of slowing down.

The BWF had previously suspended all tournaments until April 12 due to the virus, which has killed more than 10,000 people worldwide.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Badminton
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals postponed due to coronavirus crisis
  • The BWF announced that the tournament has been put back three months
  • The tournament will now be held from August 15-23 in Aarhus, Denmark
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Saina Nehwal Says All England Open Chose Finances Over Players Welfare
Coronavirus: Saina Nehwal Says All England Open Chose Finances Over Players' Welfare
All England Open: Viktor Axelsen Claims Mens Title, Tai Tzu Ying Wins Womens Competition
All England Open: Viktor Axelsen Claims Men's Title, Tai Tzu Ying Wins Women's Competition
All England Open: Viktor Axelsen Reaches Final, To Play Chou Tien-chen
All England Open: Viktor Axelsen Reaches Final, To Play Chou Tien-chen
Coronavirus: India Open, All Badminton Meets Suspended Until April 12
Coronavirus: India Open, All Badminton Meets Suspended Until April 12
All England Open: PV Sindhu Knocked Out After Losing To Nozomi Okuhara In Quarters
All England Open: PV Sindhu Knocked Out After Losing To Nozomi Okuhara In Quarters
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.