Coronavirus: India Open, All Badminton Meets Suspended Until April 12

All Badminton World Federation (BWF) sanctioned tournaments around the world have been suspended until April 12 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the badminton world body said in a statement on Friday. "Tournaments affected include the YONEX Swiss Open 2020, YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2020, Orleans Masters 2020, CELCOM Axiata Malaysia Open 2020, and Singapore Open 2020, as well as a number of international Grade 3 tournaments," the BWF said in the statement.

The ongoing All England Open will be allowed to be completed on March 15, the BWF said.

"A number of the tournaments impacted as a result of the suspension fall within the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifying period. BWF will make a further announcement on regulations related to Olympic qualification points at a later date," the statement said.