Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Former Pakistan CaptainSalim Malik Pleads PCB, ICC To Drop His Lifetime Ban

Updated: 22 April 2020 22:01 IST

His ban was lifted by a Pakistani court in 2008 but the decision was not endorsed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) or the International Cricket Council.

Former Pakistan CaptainSalim Malik Pleads PCB, ICC To Drop His Lifetime Ban
Salim Malik was found guilty of match fixing after a judicial inquiry in 2000. © AFP (File Photo)

Former Pakistani cricket captain Salim Malik pleaded with sporting authorities Wednesday to drop his lifetime ban and allow him the chance to coach. Malik, 57, was found guilty of match fixing after a judicial inquiry in 2000 in a scandal that rocked the cricket-mad nation. Australians Shane Warne, Mark Waugh and Tim May had accused him of offering them bribes to under-perform during their tour of Pakistan in 1995.

His ban was lifted by a Pakistani court in 2008 but the decision was not endorsed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) or the International Cricket Council.

Malik has argued that he deserves a "second chance".

"I have wanted to serve my country and players as a coach," he said in a video message.

Former fast bowler Ata-ur-Rehman was also banned for life in the inquiry while six other players were fined.

Malik said he had spent years lobbying the PCB to reverse the ban.

"Whenever I tried to serve as a coach I was not considered," said Malik, who played 103 Tests and 283 one-day internationals in a career that stretched from 1982 to 1999.

He applied to be Pakistan's batting coach in 2012 and was also in contention for the head coaching job at the National Cricket Academy in 2008 but was overlooked on both occasions.

Malik argued that other players guilty of foul play have been allowed to return to the sport.

"Mohammad Amir, Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Sharjeel Khan have been playing but I have been ignored," he said.

Butt, Asif and Amir were banned for five years in a spot-fixing case in 2010, while Sharjeel was handed a similar sentence in 2017.

Three of Malik's former teammates said they supported lifting the former skipper's ban earlier this month.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Board Cricket International Cricket Council
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ex-Pak skipper Salim Malik pleaded PCB, ICC to drop his lifetime ban
  • Malik has argued that he deserves a "second chance"
  • Malik's ban was lifted by a Pakistani court in 2008
Related Articles
Gautam Gambhir Hits Out At Shahid Afridi, Says "Doesnt Remember His Age And My Records"
Gautam Gambhir Hits Out At Shahid Afridi, Says "Doesn't Remember His Age And My Records"
Shoaib Akhtars Career Would Have Ended Early If Not For Jagmohan Dalmiyas Support, Says Former PCB Chief
Shoaib Akhtar's Career Would Have Ended Early If Not For Jagmohan Dalmiya's Support, Says Former PCB Chief
New Zealand Cricketer Becomes "A Hotdog" After Mohammad Amirs "What To Do" Amid COVID-19 Tweet
New Zealand Cricketer Becomes "A Hotdog" After Mohammad Amir's "What To Do" Amid COVID-19 Tweet
Umar Akmal To Not Appeal Against Corruption Charges
Umar Akmal To Not Appeal Against Corruption Charges
Coronavirus: Shoaib Akhtar Proposes Three-Match ODI Series Between India And Pakistan To Raise Funds
Coronavirus: Shoaib Akhtar Proposes Three-Match ODI Series Between India And Pakistan To Raise Funds
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.