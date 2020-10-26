Known to be a classy batsman, Mohammad Azharuddin was famous for his elegance and fitness on the field as captain of Indian cricket team during the 1990s. Now it looks like the 57-year-old has found a stylish spot to do his daily exercise during the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, the current Hyderabad Cricket Association president shared a video of him doing quick sprints on the steep stairs of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi. He captioned the video as, "Exercise has always been an important part of my life. It becomes even more fun when it's around an incredible monument like The Humayun Tombs!"

The former cricketer's fitness in the video was pointed out by his fans.

One fan commented, "Wow Azhar bhai.Your fitness is also tremendous. It seems that at this time you will play Team India,you will also score 300 runs. One request is to give coaching to Italy cricket team that also play like Australia. @italiacrickettv".

Azharuddin, also known as Azhar, became the President of Hyderabad Cricket Association in 2019, and has been a Congress politician since 2009.

He captained India in 47 Test matches and 174 One-day Internationals. His ODI win record of 90 as captain was at one point the highest by any Indian skipper, until MS Dhoni broke it in 2014.