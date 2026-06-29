There has been a lot of chatter surrounding Ben Stokes' sudden retirement announcement. He dropped the bomshell on Day 4 of the third Test match between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge and the cricketing world was left stunned by this development. While Stokes and ECB did not mention anything about the late-night celebrations following the win in the first Test that led to the England skipper missing the second Test, people were quick to find a connection. However, Stokes said that the reasons behind his decision stretched back even more to the 4-1 Ashes series loss against Australia in 2025.

"The Lord's Test, for me, was something that brought back negative feelings about where I was in my career," Stokes said.

"I'd worked so hard since getting home to put things right, or at least that's what I thought I was doing. I put so much time and effort into doing that and I just burned myself out," he added.

Stokes made it clear that the ECB did not force him out but did accept that the recent nightclub controversy did not help.

"There was a build-up to it, how things were during the whole week at Lord's and then another moment when I sat next to Joe Root in the dressing room," he said.

"Obviously another scenario happened that added to it. It's never easy with me, is it? It was an unfortunate situation to be involved in over the past two weeks."

Stokes insists he has no regrets about calling time on his 15-year England cricket career, saying: “I'm done.”

Stokes shocked the world of cricket on Sunday by announcing in the middle of the third test against New Zealand in Nottingham that it was his last international.

His final day in an England jersey came on Monday, when New Zealand completed a 160-run victory to win the series 2-1 — with Stokes watching the final hours from the balcony outside England's dressing room.

A day after his announcement, Stokes was asked by the BBC if he was going to be happy watching from the sofa when England takes on Australia in next year's home Ashes series.

“I am incredibly content with everything right now,” Stokes said. “It's a decision that you don't take lightly. It has taken a lot of time. I've spoken to a lot of people close to me.

“I'm done, mate, and I'm very happy.”

Stokes' decision to retire came at the end of a whirlwind few weeks in which he led England to victory in the first test at Lord's, then went on a night out with a teammate and was present in a nightclub when a member of England's security team was reportedly struck by a rugby player from English club Saracens.

Stokes was dropped for the second test for breaching contractual obligations, and returned for the third test following the conclusion of investigations into the night out.

(With AP inputs)

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