The England cricket team has made a name for themselves with their unique brand of cricket called “Bazball”. It derives its name from head coach Brendon McCullum's nickname and the aggressive brand of batting has yielded brilliant results for the side in the recent past. While some experts remain apprehensive about the approach, England assistant coach Paul Collingwood believes that ‘Bazball' will be key to his team's chances in the upcoming Ashes Test series and even said that it is an important way to make Test cricket more interesting and more attractive to the fans.

“I do not think there is any downside (to Bazball) during the Ashes. I think people will be glad that we have gone about our game in a manner that has to be brought to the audience. The whole vision of the team is to make Test cricket more entertaining. For Test cricket to survive, it has to become more entertaining and this team has the ability to put Test cricket back on the map and to make it a game that the whole world wants to watch,” Collingwood told NDTV Sports in an interaction organized by Sony Sports.

Australia will be extremely confident coming into the Ashes series after they outplayed India to clinch their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title. Collingwood said that England are aware of the challenge ahead of them and are looking forward to tackling it in their own backyard.

“We are coming up against the old rival. The Ashes is always seen as the biggest test, alongside playing India in India. This is what Test cricket is all about. You want to play against the best. They have deservedly won the World Test Championship. We are very much looking forward to taking them on in our own backyard,” the former England cricket team skipper explained.