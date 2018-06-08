 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Focus On Arjun Tendulkar As India U-19 Team's Schedule For Sri Lanka Tour Announced

Updated: 08 June 2018 18:05 IST

The Indian Under-19 team will play a couple of four-day games and five one-dayers.

Focus On Arjun Tendulkar As India U-19 Team
Focus will be on Arjun Tendulkar who has been named in the squad for the four-dayers. © Instagram

The Indian Under-19 team will play a couple of four-day games and five one-dayers during a month-long tour of Sri Lanka that is slated to get underway from July next month, it was announced on Friday. India are expected to arrive in Colombo on July 10 and will play a two-day warm-up game at Nondescripts Cricket Club grounds from July 12 to 13. The first four-day game will be played at Chilaw Marians Ground in Katunayake from July 16-19 which will be followed by the second game from July 23 to 26.

However, the focus will be on Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who has been named in the squad for the four-dayers.

The ODI series will get underway with a game on July 29 at P. Sara Oval followed by the next two games at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground on August 1 and 4 respectively. The final two one-dayers (August 6 and 9) will take place at De Soysa Stadium, Moratuwa.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had earlier this week announced former Test captain Hashan Tillakaratne as the new coach of the Under-19 side on a two-year contract. He takes over from another Sri Lankan great Roy Dias.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : India U19 Arjun Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India U-19 team will play a couple of four-day games and five one-dayers
  • India are expected to arrive in Colombo on July 10
  • The ODI series will get underway with a game on July 29
Related Articles
Focus On Arjun Tendulkar As India U-19 Team
Focus On Arjun Tendulkar As India U-19 Team's Schedule For Sri Lanka Tour Announced
Sachin Tendulkar Says Will Always Support Son Arjun In His Choices
Sachin Tendulkar Says Will Always Support Son Arjun In His Choices
Arjun Tendulkar Selected For India Under-19 Squad For Sri Lanka Tour
Arjun Tendulkar Selected For India Under-19 Squad For Sri Lanka Tour
Arjun Shouldn
Arjun Shouldn't Be Compared To Me, Emphasises Sachin Tendulkar
Arjun Tendulkar Displays All Round Performance in Australia, Says His Mantra Is To Play Fearless Cricket
Arjun Tendulkar Displays All Round Performance in Australia, Says His Mantra Is To Play Fearless Cricket
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 05 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.