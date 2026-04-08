Fresh from his ouster as chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Aminul Islam Bulbul has accused the country's National Sports Council (NSC) of fabricating a malicious plot to remove him from the post. The NSC dissolved the Aminul-led BCB and formed an ad-hoc committee to run day-to-day affairs until fresh board elections are held. The 11-member ad hoc committee will be led by former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal. Aminul was relieved of his duties after a probe found him guilty of corruption during the last election that led to his appointment as the head of the BCB.

However, Aminul has rejected his removal and labelled the NSC probe a "whimsical and legally untenable" document.

"I unequivocally state that the report submitted on April 5, 2026, is a defective, whimsical, and legally untenable document that holds no standing in the eyes of the law or the constitution of the BCB," Aminul said in an official statement, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

He also denied the corruption allegations levelled against him, maintaining that he remains the sole lawful president following his election in October 2025.

"I categorically deny any and all allegations of corruption, manipulation, or abuse of power regarding the BCB elections held on October 6, 2025. Those elections were conducted transparently by a fully legitimate, three-member Election Commission formed by the BCB on September 6, 2025," the statement added.

Aminul has also lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC), claiming the ad-hoc committee is illegal and the investigation report is flawed.

"The purported dissolution of the elected Board of Directors and the imposition of an 'Ad-hoc Committee' led by Mr. Tamim Iqbal is a constitutional coup. This action is illegal, ultra vires the BCB Constitution, and a direct violation of the ICC's rules on government interference. The NSC has no power to dissolve an elected body except under extreme circumstances defined in the NSC Ordinance, none of which exist here," the statement further stated.

As per media reports, Bulbul was removed primarily due to the fiasco during the T20 World Cup, where then-interim government advisor Asif Nazrul literally held the former skipper hostage and refused to allow the national team to visit India for the global event.

Nazrul, known for his hardline stance, sought to shift Bangladesh's games from Kolkata and Mumbai to Sri Lanka as a mark of protest over the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL.

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