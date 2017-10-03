 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Virat Kohli's Message For The Indian Football Team Ahead Of Mega Tournament

Updated: 03 October 2017 18:11 IST

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Monday took to Twitter to wish the Indian football team for the upcoming Under-17 FIFA World Cup to be held in India, starting October 6.

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Virat Kohli's Message For The Indian Football Team Ahead Of Mega Tournament
Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish the Indian football team for the upcoming U-17 FIFA World Cup. © Indian Football

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Monday took to Twitter to wish the Indian football team for the upcoming Under-17 FIFA World Cup to be held in India, starting October 6. India will face the United States team on October 6, before taking on Colombia and Ghana on October 9 and October 12 respectively at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Kohli posted a video on Twitter and wished the team, saying "Go, get it boys. Make us proud".

India are in Group A along side the United States, Colombia and Ghana.

The home team will compete in a FIFA World cup for the first time across any age-group.

Head coach Luis Norton de Matos said he will look to strike a balance between good football and results and promised that his wards will fight like lions in the mega tournament.

"We are prepared for the tournament. What we want and try is to stay 100 per cent focused, concentrated. We need to be good with our tactical sense of the game. Sometimes the big question is play well and lose or play not so well and win. So we need to get a mix of the two," Matos said.

"We are going to try and put our strong points in the game, especially during the decisive moments like free-kicks, corners, losing balls near our box," the Portuguese tactician added.

Topics : India Virat Kohli Cricket Football
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India will face the United States team on October 6
  • Kohli posted a video on Twitter and wished the team
  • India are in Group A along side the United States, Colombia and Ghana
Related Articles
Aamir Khan Asked By Virat Kohli To Attend India-Australia T20 Match Today
Aamir Khan Asked By Virat Kohli To Attend India-Australia T20 Match Today
India vs Australia: Mark Waugh Laments Length Of India Tour Ahead Of Ashes
India vs Australia: Mark Waugh Laments Length Of India Tour Ahead Of Ashes
When And Where To Watch Today's Match, India vs Australia 3rd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch Today's Match, India vs Australia 3rd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.