Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again had the world in rapt attention as he launched an assault against Sri Lanka A in the final of the Tri-Nation Series on Sunday. The youngster raced to a half-century in just 11 balls (fastest in List A), and then went on to score 94 off 29 balls. Courtesy of that knock, India A scored 379 and then went on to win the final by 66 runs. His innings included eight sixes and 10 fours. Getting on the offensive against the bowlers with clean striking has been the hallmark of Sooryavanshi's batting. Sooryavanshi finished the IPL 2026 as the top run-scorer with a tally of 776. After that, he came to play the Tri-Nation A series. Now, he will fly to Ireland for a two-T20I series before going to England for a T20I series next month.

Former South Africa player Daryll Cullinan is worried that Sooryavanshi's injury possibility also rises with so much cricket.

"I'm in awe of this young man, but what's bothering me, and no one is talking about it, is injuries. At 15, swinging a big bat, playing so much cricket, I fear for his wrists, elbows, the smaller joints and areas. What does medical opinion say? Remember, Sachin's career almost got cut short by a bad elbow. He definitely would not have been swinging so hard so often as Sooryavanshi," Cullinan posted on LinkedIn.

Sooryavanshi is still only 15, and Cullinan feels his joints, ligaments, and muscles will be taking extra strain.

"I think he would be on a fairly strict routine. It's the fact that he is still growing, and so too are the joints, ligaments, and muscles, I would presume. They will be taking strain, I can assure you," Cullinan, who played 70 Tests and 138 ODIs for the Proteas, wrote in one of the comments.

"I know of a good few guys who picked up chronic wrist problems. The thing is, we were using lighter bats and playing far less cricket. He is still growing, which needs to be remembered. Today's training and recovery methods will help, but I do fear for his long-term future and health," Cullinan added.

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