It is rare that a father and a son get to play with or against each other in the world of cricket. However, for legendary Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, that dream has come true at the age of 40. Nabi faced off against his son Hassan Eisakhil in a match in the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL), Afghanistan's premier T20 cricket tournament. However, Nabi was shown exactly what the young generation is capable of as his son slammed him for a first-ball six, en route to a crisp half-century.

Playing for Mis Ainak Region against Amo Region, Nabi came in to bowl the ninth over of the Amo innings. On strike was his son, Hassan Eisakhil, who is 18 years old. What happened next was truly unprecedented.

Eisakhil smashed his father for a towering six on the very first ball of his spell, clobbering the ball over mid-wicket.

Watch: Mohammad Nabi slammed for 6 by his son Hassan Eisakhil

IT'S FATHER VS SON!!



- Hassan Eisakhil welcomed his father Mohammad Nabi with a big six in SCL.pic.twitter.com/cH8pohXsXs — ACB Xtra (@acb_190) July 22, 2025

Although Eisakhil appeared to say something to Nabi, it does not seem like any smiles were shared at that moment between father and son.

Eisakhil went on to be the top-runscorer for his side, slamming 52 off 36 balls, laced with five boundaries and two sixes. Amo Region managed a total of 162 batting first.

Nabi, on the other hand, did not bowl any more overs, conceding 12 runs in his only one. Nabi later came out to bat and hit a six as Mis Ainak Region chased down the target with three overs to spare.

The International Cricket Council has pledged more support to Afghanistan's displaced women's cricketers to get back to playing. Most were forced into exile when the Taliban regained power in 2021 and then effectively outlawed women from playing sport. Many fled to Australia and held a match -- without their official crest -- in Melbourne earlier this year. The ICC's annual conference in Singapore at the weekend heard that progress had been made on the governing body's Afghanistan women's cricket initiative. "The programme aims to deliver structured support," the ICC said in a statement late Sunday.

It includes "domestic playing opportunities, and engagement at key ICC global events, including the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England," the statement continued, without giving details.

But reports said it will enable Afghanistan players the chance to speak to fellow international cricketers and attend workshops conducted by coaches at the global showpieces.

The initiative is a collaborative effort by the cricket boards of India, England, India and Australia under the supervision of ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja.

With AFP inputs