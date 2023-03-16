Nepal registered a nine-run victory over UAE in their rain-curtailed ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match on Thursday in Kirtipur. Opting to bat first, UAE posted 310/6 in 50 overs after Asif Khan smashed an unbeaten 101 off just 42 balls. Apart from him, Vriitya Aravind and skipper Muhammad Waseem scored 94 and 63 runs respectively. Later, Nepal scored 269/6 in 44 overs, before rain played a spoilsport and the Rohit Paudel-led was declared as the winners by nine runs due to the DLS method. Apart from such a high-scoring action, one thing which became a major highlight of the day was the great enthusiasm of the fans.

In a picture, which is going viral on the social media, the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur was jam-packed with fans. If this was not enough, then a large crowd was seen jumping on the trees to witness the thrilling encounter between Nepal and UAE.

Pictures from the ongoing match between Nepal and UAE in Kirtipur. The crowd is absolutely crazy #NEPvUAE pic.twitter.com/UlsAmVxWoj — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 16, 2023

The picture clearly depicted the passion and love the crowd has for the sport. England batter Danielle Wyatt could not resist herself from appreciating the enthusiasm of the crowd as she dropped a comment on the viral pic. "Wowza," read her comment.

Coming to the match, Dipendra Singh scalped two wickets for Nepal while Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, and Sandeep Lamichhane scalped one wicket each. Bhim Sharki and Aarif Sheikh were the pick among the batters as they smashed 67 and 52 runs respectively.

For UAE, Junaid Siddique scalped three wickets while Aayan Afzal Khan settled for two.

Talking about the tournament, this was the last clash of the World Cup League Two match, as Scotland and Oman are top two teams, who have qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup.