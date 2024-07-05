Team India captain Rohit Sharma received a special welcome from his childhood friends and family memebers, as he returned to his home on Thursday following India's T20 World Cup success. Rohit safely guided India to their second T20 World Cup title last week, with the team beating South Africa in the final in Barbados. The Indian team received a raucous reception upon its arrival in Mumbai, with fans gathered in number to see the team's open bus victory parade. The BCCI had also organised a special felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, where the board distributed prize money of Rs 125 crore to the team.

Late on Thursday, the players and the support staff members left for their respective homes after celebrating the victory with the fans.

India captain Rohit also reached his home on Thursday, unaware of the surprise his friends and family members had planned for him.

India batter Tilak Varma was also present at the scene as he and Rohit's friends gave a salute to the Indian captain.

In a viral video, they also mobbed Rohit, before hugging him and lifting the star batter on their shoulders.

HERO WELCOME FOR CAPTAIN ROHIT.



- Family, Childhood friends, Tilak giving a memorable welcome for Ro as he returns to home. pic.twitter.com/dQz4dc8x0p — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 5, 2024

Rohit recently recalled being a part of 2007 T20 World Cup win parade in Mumbai, when he was an up-and-coming star in international cricket at the age of 20. He expressed happiness at how much the win means to people in India and he could achieve it for them along with his boys.

"2007 was a different feeling. We started off in the afternoon and this is in the evening. I cannot forget 2007, as it was my first World Cup. This is a little more special because I was leading the team. So it is a very proud moment for me. This is going to be mad. You can make out the excitement and it shows how much it means not just to us but also to the entire nation. It means a lot. So I am very happy that we could achieve something like this for them as well," said Rohit

For the unversed, Rohit announced his T20I retirement hours after India's win in the final.