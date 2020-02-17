Faf du Plessis Steps Down As South Africa Captain Across All Formats

South Africa's Faf du Plessis on Monday announced that he will be stepping down from captaincy from both Tests and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) effective immediately. Du Plessis' decision came after South Africa lost both Test and T20I series against England. Cricket South Africa (CSA) made Du Plessis' decision public on micro-blogging site Twitter. The CSA, in a series of tweets, released the full statement of their outgoing skipper. "This was one of the toughest decisions to make, but I remain fully committed to supporting Quinton, Mark and my teammates as we continue to rebuild and re-align as a group," CSA quoted Faf du Plessis as saying in one of their tweets.

Du Plessis's decision came a month after he had stepped down from the One-day International captaincy. Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, who was appointed as the new ODI captain last month, is the front-runner to fill his boots.

Explaining the thought process behind his decision, du Plessis said, "When I took over the leadership, I did so with the commitment to lead, perform & most importantly, to serve. As the team heads into a new direction with new leaders and a young crop of players, I feel it will be in the best interests of SA cricket to relinquish the captaincy".

In last one year or so South Africa didn't perform to a level they would have liked. Last year, they made a first-round exit from the World Cup 2019 and then began their World Test Championship on a worst possible not, suffering a humiliating 3-0 loss to India.

"The last season of my captaincy has been the most challenging to date as I had a lot of off-field issues that I devoted my energy towards".

I have strived to lead the team with dignity and authenticity during exhilarating highs and devastating lows. I have given my everything during my tenure," he added.

"South African cricket has entered a new era. New leadership, new faces, new challenges and new strategies. I remain committed to play in all three formats of the game for now as a player and will offer my knowledge and time to the new leaders of the team," said Du Plessis.