Former South Africa cricket team batter Herschelle Gibbs believes that Rohit Sharma is 'more technically correct' than Virat Kohli and explained his pick with an example. Gibbs recently took to social media to talk about the batting techniques of both star batters and pointed out a major difference between them. While responding to a social media post where the user compared shots played by both of them, Gibbs gave his opinion. "Rohit was always more technically correct than Virat. But Virat's desire to dominate, especially in white ball format, is a major difference between the 2 batters." he wrote on X.

"You ever see Rohit defend balls on 4th or 5th stump ? How many times did virat get out doing just that ? Rohit definitely technically better than virat." he added.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia on Wednesday confirmed that star India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will stay in the Grade A+ category despite retiring from the T20Is and Tests.

Earlier in April, the BCCI announced annual player retainership 2024-25 where Kohi and Rohit were put in the Grade A+ category along with right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

"Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's grade A+ contract will continue despite their retirement from the T20Is and Tests. They are still part of the Indian cricket team, and they will get all the facilities of Grade A+," Devajit Saikia told ANI.

Ahead of the five-match England tour, which will kickstart India's ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign, Virat stunned the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from the format, drawing curtains to a 14-year-long, 123-match big career.

In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).

On May 7, Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket after a career spanning 67 Tests and 11 years, ahead of the England tour, kickstarting India's ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle from June 20 onwards.

He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties. His highest score of 212 came during a memorable home series against South Africa in 2019. He finishes as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format.

In 2024, after the completion of the T20 World Cup, Virat and Rohit announced their retirement from the shortest international format.

(With ANI inputs)