Former South Africa pace bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe has suffered another major jolt to his career as he was arrested and charged for involvement in match-fixing. Tsotsobe, along with fellow South African cricketers Thami Tsolekile and Ethy Mbhalati, have been charged with five counts of corruption under Section 15 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 2004. Tsotsobe had earlier already been handed an eight-year ban for involvement in match-fixing during the 2015-16 season of the CSA T20 Challenge (then known as the Ram Slam T20 Challenge).

Section 15 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act holds players accountable for corrupt activities with regards to sporting events, including accepting or offering to accept any gratification from another person for engaging in any act which threatens to undermine the integrity of a sporting event or influence the run of play.

Tsotsobe, Tsolekile and Mbhalati were three of seven cricketers banned in 2016 and 2017 for match-fixing during the Ram Slam T20 Challenge.

Former South Africa Test regular Alviro Petersen was also among the people charged, but he was let off with only a two-year ban.

The latest charges against Tsotsobe have been placed following an investigation completed by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), more commonly known as the Hawks.

"Corruption undermines the integrity of sport, and the Hawks are determined to safeguard the values of fairness and professionalism in all areas of society. We thank Cricket South Africa for their cooperation and commitment to addressing this scourge," said Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, DPCI National Head.

In his prime, Tsotsobe was a regular for South Africa in limited-overs cricket. Tsotsobe played 5 Tests, 23 T20Is and 61 ODIs for the Proteas. In his 61 ODIs, Tsotsobe picked up 94 wickets, at a good average of 24.96.

