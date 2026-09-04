Former Pakistan all-rounder Rashid Khan has sarcastically advised the Pakistan Cricket Board to make senior selector Aqib Javed the non-playing captain for all formats. Rashid made this comment on a podcast after Aqib publicly criticised the team's captain, coaches, and recent player selections. "Since Aqib apparently knows more about Pakistan cricket I see no reason why he can't be a non-playing captain," Rashid said sarcastically on a podcast on hamariweb.com website. He was responding to the recent comments by Aqib on why the board had decided to replace seven players in England and also on the former seamer's criticism of the head coach, bowling coach, and captain on selection of team for the Tests in England.

Aqib tried to justify the drastic changes in the Pakistan touring squad by laying the blame on the team management.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said the changes were necessitated because of poor performances and other issues within the touring squad.

Rashid has played Test cricket for Pakistan and was a part of the 1983 World Cup squad.

"He gives the impression he knows everything and now that he is openly even interfering in the working of the head coach and captain, just give him total control of the team," Rashid said.

Rashid expressed his anguish at the current scenario in Pakistan cricket and said people like Aqib and others were just clinging onto their jobs and had no clue how to do the right things for Pakistan cricket.

"Aqib is now criticizing the team management and he has interfered in team affairs before also so why not just make him permanent non-playing captain like they have in tennis," Rashid wondered.

"At least then he wouldn't be able to blame anyone for the poor performances." Rashid said the chairman has said that critics should not demoralise the players and yet he himself approved a decision where seven players including seniors were told to return home midway from a tour.

"Does the PCB chairman believe these actions will raise the morale of the players," he questioned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

CWG 2026 Weightlifting Gold Medallist, Mirabai Chanu Get Hero's Welcome in Delhi