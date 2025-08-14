Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali doesn't want India to play them during the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. India and Pakistan could face each other as many as three times if both the teams reach the final. India and Pakistan will square off on September 14 in Dubai and one more time, potentially on September 21, at the same venue. With Pakistan slumping to a record-breaking 202-run loss against West Indies in the third and final ODI earlier this week, Basit hoped that the BCCI refuses to play the match, saying it would spare Pakistan an on-field humiliation.

"I pray India refuse to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, just like how they did at the World Championships of Legends. Itni buri tarah maarenge na vo, ki aapki soch hai (They will beat us so badly you can't even imagine)," Basit said on The Game Plan YouTube channel.

Basit also pointed that a loss to India would spark nationwide outrage in Pakistan, since national pride is always on the line whenever the two sides face off.

"If we lose to Afghanistan, no one would care much in this country. But everyone goes mad the moment you lose to India," he added.

India recently backed out of not one, but two matches during the World Championship of Legends (WCL).

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, etc. refused to play against Pakistan in the WCL, triggering a big debate on social media. However, shortly afterwards, the Asia Cup 2025 schedule was announced, with India and Pakistan drawn in the same group.

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads ever since the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in April, in which 26 people, mostly civilians, were killed. As a result, the cricketing relations between the two countries have also nose-dived ever since.

India will play its Group A games against UAE and the high-stakes clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10 and 14 respectively, while its clash against Oman is slated to happen at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

(With IANS Inputs)