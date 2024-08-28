The competition for every single role across the Indian cricket team is fierce. Every single year, many new faces make their debuts, but only a handful of them manage to get consistent opportunities in the team. The vast talent pool that exists in Indian cricket makes it practically impossible for associations and boards to give equal chances to every single player. Such was the case with former India all-rounder Gyanendra Pandey, who vanished after just representing India in two ODIs.

Pandey made his debut for India against Pakistan in 1999 and only played one more game before being phased out of the team.

The all-rounder caught selectors' eyes after picking up 254 wickets from 199 games in First-Class and List A cricket. In 97 Ranji Trophy matches, Pandey scored 4425 runs and took 148 wickets, proving his worth as an all-rounder and earning a call-up for the 1999 Pepsi Cup tri-series featuring Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"In 1997, I had put up a good performance. In the Duleep Trophy final, I scored 44 runs and took three wickets. I had an extraordinary outing in the Deodhar Trophy. The North Zone featured Vikram Rathour, Virender Sehwag and Navjot Sidhu. I took five wickets and scored an unbeaten 23. Against West Zone, I scored 89 not out and took 2-3 wickets against East Zone. Against South Zone, scored 28 or 30 not out and 2-3 wickets," Pandey told The Lallantop in an interview.

"In the Challenger Trophy, I dismissed Robin Singh and Amay Khurasiya. For India A, I took two wickets for 26 runs and then got an India call-up. That was in the year 1999."

Pandey rubbed shoulders with stalwarts like Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Mohammed Azharuddin and Virender Sehwag in the dressing room but it soon went downhill for him.

Pandey could've played for India again in the 1999 Test series against New Zealand but Jaywant Lele, the then-BCCI secretary, reportedly did not approve of his selection.

The anchor revealed that Lele said, "If Kumble has asked for a break, why not go for Sunil Joshi?"

Pandey was snubbed and he never came back into consideration again.

"Mr. Lele should have thought about what he said. He should have seen my performance. He was an umpire as well. I get it; it was my fault. I didn't know the tricks; didn't understand how these thing work. I couldn't handle it and hence, got defamed. Even the media did not print my side of the story. No one came to ask me anything. They only contacted the top brass," Pandey said.

The former India cricketer now works as a State Bank of India PR agent.