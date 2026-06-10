England Test captain Ben Stokes is set to make a final call on his international career after meeting with his advisors amid an ongoing investigation into an off-the-field incident. This comes amid growing scrutiny over an alleged confrontation at a nightclub involving Stokes, England teammate Gus Atkinson, and rugby player Totoa Auvaa, who plays for London-based Saracens. The incident reportedly left an England security officer, who had accompanied Stokes and Atkinson to the club, injured and requiring stitches.

ECB officials met on Tuesday to discuss the protocol breach and are expected to penalise the players for off-the-field misconduct, with possible outcomes including fines and suspensions.

Stokes will reportedly meet with his long-time advisor, former England batter Neil Fairbrother, to decide whether to continue as captain, step down from the leadership role, or take an extended break from the game.

However, the ECB remains cautious about pushing Stokes into retirement due to the potential repercussions. Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara has warned the ECB regarding the handling of the situation surrounding the star all-rounder.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Bopara highlighted Stokes' importance to English cricket, insisting that the ongoing investigation should be allowed to run its course before anyone jumps to conclusions.

"I think it's important that the right process is taken and we don't jump to any conclusions, because that wouldn't be fair on Ben [Stokes] or English cricket. Ben's a huge figure for English cricket and with that comes huge responsibility, like any top-level sport or any elite player. Let's just hope the correct process is taken and then everything comes to a conclusion," Bopara said.

Bopara insisted that if Stokes were to retire as a result of the nightclub incident, it would be an "extremely unfortunate" outcome for both the player and English cricket.

"That [retirement] would be a sad way to go. If it is because of that, then that would be a very sad way to go. I think that would be a little bit extreme. If he's retiring for other reasons, whether he's had enough of playing cricket or his body can't handle it, that's a different story. It would be a shame to see him go on the back of this situation," he added.

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